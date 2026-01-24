Ishan Kishan’s Batting Masterclass in 2nd T20I Earns Rave Praise from Captain Suryakumar Yadav: ‘Never Seen Anyone Bat Like That'

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav heaps laurels on Ishan Kishan's breathtaking knock during the second T20I match against New Zealand.

Ishan Kishan's batting brilliance lit up the fans at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as he forged a clinical partnership with the Indian T20I captain, who also looked in dominant form with the bat.

The Ishan-Surya stand aided India in securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series, making the competition all the more exciting.

Suryakumar Goes Gaga as Ishan Kishan’s Comeback Blitz Stuns NZ in 2nd T20I

Suryakumar Yadav goes gaga over Ishan Kishan's knock, admitting that he has never seen batting in that manner after the team is two wickets down early on.

Advertisement

The Indian T20I captain added that Ishan Kishan's knock is a vivid example of the way of batting he wants from the team. SKY wants them to express themselves and be in their sunny space, which is what Kishan did in the second T20I.

"I don’t know what Ishan had for lunch in the afternoon or what pre-workout he had before the game, but I’ve never seen anyone bat at 6 for 2 in that manner and still end the powerplay around 67 or 70.

Advertisement

"I thought it was incredible. Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters - to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space. And that’s exactly what he did today," Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match presentation.

Ishan-Surya Stand Propels India Towards Win In 2nd T20I

Fans in New Rapiur were in for a treat as India powered through to secure a win in the second T20I. After New Zealand managed to put up a competitive 208, the onus was on India to shine in the second innings.

Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma disappointed early on as they failed to give India the blitz start they needed. The early setbacks brought in the power hitters who were determined to make an impact.