Updated 24 January 2026 at 11:11 IST
Ishan Kishan’s Batting Masterclass in 2nd T20I Earns Rave Praise from Captain Suryakumar Yadav: ‘Never Seen Anyone Bat Like That'
Suryakumar Yadav praised Ishan Kishan’s fearless knock in the 2nd T20I vs New Zealand, calling it the ideal attacking approach that powered India to a strong win and a 2-0 series lead.
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav heaps laurels on Ishan Kishan's breathtaking knock during the second T20I match against New Zealand.
Ishan Kishan's batting brilliance lit up the fans at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur as he forged a clinical partnership with the Indian T20I captain, who also looked in dominant form with the bat.
The Ishan-Surya stand aided India in securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing T20I series, making the competition all the more exciting.
Suryakumar Goes Gaga as Ishan Kishan’s Comeback Blitz Stuns NZ in 2nd T20I
Suryakumar Yadav goes gaga over Ishan Kishan's knock, admitting that he has never seen batting in that manner after the team is two wickets down early on.
Advertisement
The Indian T20I captain added that Ishan Kishan's knock is a vivid example of the way of batting he wants from the team. SKY wants them to express themselves and be in their sunny space, which is what Kishan did in the second T20I.
"I don’t know what Ishan had for lunch in the afternoon or what pre-workout he had before the game, but I’ve never seen anyone bat at 6 for 2 in that manner and still end the powerplay around 67 or 70.
Advertisement
"I thought it was incredible. Chasing 200 or 210, this is what we want from batters - to go out there, express themselves, be happy in their own space. And that’s exactly what he did today," Suryakumar Yadav said at the post-match presentation.
Also Read: Bangladesh Players Reveal Shocking Details, Cricketers Not Consulted During BCB's Decision To Boycott T20 World Cup 2026: Report
Ishan-Surya Stand Propels India Towards Win In 2nd T20I
Fans in New Rapiur were in for a treat as India powered through to secure a win in the second T20I. After New Zealand managed to put up a competitive 208, the onus was on India to shine in the second innings.
Openers Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma disappointed early on as they failed to give India the blitz start they needed. The early setbacks brought in the power hitters who were determined to make an impact.
Also Read: IND vs NZ: Hardik Pandya Leapfrogs Virat Kohli To Achieve Unique T20I Landmark For Team India
Ishan Kishan's thunderous 76 off 32 and captain Suryakumar Yadav's unbeaten 82 off 37 put India in top gear as they forged a 122-run partnership. Shivam Dube also chipped in with a solid 18-ball 36 as India chased down the target in 15.2 overs.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 24 January 2026 at 11:11 IST