WATCH | New Zealand Players Inspect Abhishek Sharma's Bat Following Latter's Sweltering Knock In 3rd T20I

The New Zealand Blackcaps were left bamboozled by Abhishek Sharma's stunning batting display in the third T20I match at Guwahati, Assam. A record-setting half-century from Abhishek Sharma helped India chase down the target with ease and secured an unassailable 3-0 lead in the competition.

Abhishek Sharma emerged as India's ultimate standout performer with his clinical knock during the chase and put the hosts in a favourable position against the New Zealand Blackcaps. The Kiwi players couldn't help but take a peek at the swashbuckling opener's bat.

New Zealand Players Curiously Inspect Abhishek Sharma's Bat Following 3rd T20I

Following India's commanding eight-wicket victory over New Zealand in the third T20I at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, the cameras caught some New Zealand players checking out Abhishek Sharma's bat in front of him.

The players of both sides were heading off the field when Devon Conway held Abhishek's bat while walking alongside the Indian opener. Even Jacob Duffy briefly held his bat before returning it to the Indian cricketer.

Abhishek Sharma smashed a 20-ball 68, picking up seven boundaries and five sixes in the 3rd T20I match. The Indian opener took command after Sanju Samson's early dismissal and forged partnerships with Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Abhishek Sharma's In-Form Capacity A Boon For India Ahead Of T20 WC

Team India's incredible showcase in the three T20I matches against New Zealand put them in a favourable position ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

Given that the tournament returns to Indian soil, the Men in Blue have a significant task to step up and conquer in the marquee competition.

Abhishek Sharma stepping up as heir to Rohit Sharma's aggressive attacking opener boosts India's chances of getting a blitz start during matches.

However, Sanju Samson has failed to make an impact ahead of the T20 World Cup. While Team India has secured wins in all three T20I matches so far, the wicketkeeper-batter has failed to deliver runs.

Whether Samson's position is under threat would be a subject of debate during India's remaining T20I matches against the Blackcaps.