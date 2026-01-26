‘He Needs Two More Weeks': Washington Sundar Fighting To Recover In Time For ICC T20 World Cup 2026

India all-rounder Washington Sundar is in a race to be fully fit and healthy for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka. But he still needs some more days to recover from the injury he suffered recently.

Washington Sundar suffered a rib injury during the first ODI between India and New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The 26-year-old had bowled for five overs before leaving the field due to the injury.

Despite the rib issue, Washi returned to bat during India's chase and remained unbeaten at seven off seven deliveries.

Washington Sundar Battles To Be Match-Fit Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Sources from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have revealed that Washington Sundar requires two more weeks to be completely fit. The medical team has advised the same, and the team management is yet to decide whether the all-rounder should continue or if they need to bring in a replacement.

“He needs two more weeks to be completely fit. The medical team has advised him to rest for two weeks more. The senior selection committee and team management will have to take a call on whether to continue with him or have a replacement,” a BCCI source said to the Indian Express.

The upcoming couple of weeks will be crucial for Washington Sundar as his recovery will decide his fate in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee event would be crucial for Sundar's career as India defends the title on home soil.

Who Can Replace Washington Sundar In The T20 World Cup Squad?

In case Washington Sundar could not recover on time, the men's selection committee could be compelled to call in a like-for-like replacement.

Ideally, the selectors may rely on veteran Axar Patel, who played a key role in India's T20 World Cup triumph in 2024. As an ideal spin-bowling all-rounder, Axar stands out among others in the talent pool because of his credibility.

Team India has been breathing fire lately in the lead-up to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue have sealed a series victory over New Zealand after picking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the T20I series.