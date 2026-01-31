IND vs NZ: Sanju Samson's Misery Continues, India Opener Fails To Capitalize On Home Soil In Trivandrum

India vs New Zealand: India opener Sanju Samson once again struggled in the T20I series, failing to deliver in front of his home crowd in Thiruvananthapuram during the fifth and final match against New Zealand.

Sanju Samson's Poor Form Continues In T20Is

Fans at the Greenfield International Stadium had high expectations of seeing their local hero play a blazing knock, but the 31-year-old disappointed with another underwhelming performance. Samson faced six balls, scoring just six runs at a strike rate of 100.00, including a solitary boundary. His innings ended in the third over when Lockie Ferguson dismissed him.

Across the five matches of the series, the Kerala-born wicketkeeper-batter managed only 46 runs in five innings, averaging 9.20 with a strike rate of 135.29. Despite being given the opportunity to open the innings, a position he has long preferred, Samson failed to rediscover his explosive form.

With the T20 World Cup 2026 approaching, Samson’s poor run of form is becoming a major concern for the Indian team management. His inability to capitalize on chances, even in familiar conditions, raises serious questions about his consistency and place in the squad.

