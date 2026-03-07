IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final: Check Out Pitch Report & What Conditions To Expect In Ahmedabad

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team is aiming to make history in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. The Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad, would host the pivotal encounter where the co-hosts would face New Zealand in the summit clash.

Defending champions Team India made their way into the final after securing a seven-run victory over England in the semifinal. New Zealand, on the other hand, is also coming off a dominant victory over the unbeaten South Africa.

Pitch Report From The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has been notorious among Indian cricket fans for its history involving the Men in Blue.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup final, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India is reportedly expected to be offered a mixed soil pitch. It is a major move from the black soil pitch used in the 2023 World Cup final between India and Australia.

Advertisement

The mixed soil pitch would feature 70% red soil and 30% black soil. Bowlers would get bounce, aiding the seam bowlers. The batters can also gain some advantage.

The pitch is fresh as it was last used for the Canada vs South Africa game on February 9.

Advertisement

Dew could play a key role in the skipper's decision on what to opt for first. The weather would be humid at the start, and the temperatures would fall as the night approaches. Dew is expected to settle post 8:30-09:00 PM IST.

What Would The Captain Winning The Toss Opt First?

Fielding first would be an ideal option for the captain who wins the toss, as it could be a deciding factor.

For the team batting first, it would be vital for them to post a 200+ score to keep themselves away from panic. Attacking from the start and taking risks with their shots might be essential for the batters. But it would get tricky during the middle overs because of the uneven bounce.

The India vs New Zealand fixture involves significant unpredictability, given that both teams have been at their best form while working their way through the tournament.