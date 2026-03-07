New Zealand Skipper Mitchell Santner Highlights Jasprit Bumrah’s Threat Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026 Final: 'He Is The Game-Changer'

T20 World Cup 2026: Ahead of the final match of the T20 World Cup 2026, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner showered massive praise on India speedster Jasprit Bumrah.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Play Crucial Role For India In T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Jasprit Bumrah played a pivotal role for India in the second semi-final against England, spearheading the bowling attack with precision. The 32-year-old conceded just 33 runs in his four-over spell, claiming one wicket at an economy rate of 8.20.

At the start of the 18th over, England required only 44 runs and appeared well-positioned to chase down the target. However, Bumrah’s disciplined bowling restricted them to just six runs in that over, effectively halting their momentum and shifting the game in India’s favour.

The 32-year-old is once again poised to play a decisive role in the summit clash against the Black Caps, with his four-over spell likely to heavily influence the outcome of the high-voltage clash.

The speedster has consistently showcased his ability to change the course of matches through disciplined, incisive bowling. England witnessed that firsthand in the semi-final, where Bumrah’s spell created relentless pressure and ultimately swung the contest in India’s favour.

Mitchell Santner Showers Praise On Jasprit Bumrah

While speaking at the pre-match press conference on the eve of the final showdown, Mitchell Santner hailed Bumrah, calling him the 'game-changer' for the Men in Blue. The Kiwi skipper also predicted that the summit clash is expected to be a high-scoring game because of the 'flat' pitch.

"It is going to be pretty flat and a high-scoring game. Jasprit Bumrah is obviously the game-changer for India," Mitchell Santner told reporters.

Jasprit Bumrah made his T20I debut in 2016 against Australia. Since then, he has featured in 94 matches and 91 innings, claiming 117 wickets at an economy rate of 6.55 and an average of 18.57.

In the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026, the 32-year-old has appeared in seven matches, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 6.62 and a bowling average of 15.90.