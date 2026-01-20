IND vs NZ T20I: Kristian Clarke Added To Blackcaps' Squad For First Three Fixtures; NZC To Monitor Bracewell & Milne's Injuries

Kristian Clarke celebrates with teammate after the dismissal of Virat Kohli during the second One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Rajkot | Image: AP

Kristian Clarke has found himself a spot in the upcoming T20I series between Team India and the New Zealand Blackcaps. The crafty bowling all-rounder from Te Awamutu is a promising addition to NZ's pace battery as both teams change gears to T20I cricket in Nagpur.

Following a historic series victory over India, New Zealand is rolling strong on momentum and has immense confidence ahead of the T20I series.

For Team India, it is all about turning the page and gaining some much-needed momentum ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Kristian Clarke To Stay With Team India For T20I Series

Bowling all-rounder Kristian Clarke will stay with the New Zealand Blackcaps for the upcoming T20I series against India. The 24-year-old has been added for NZ's first three games.

New Zealand coach Rob Walter has confirmed Kristian Clarke's exclusion and highlighted him as a primary cover to manage their seam-bowling unit.

“We want to ensure we’ve got enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of this series, and it’s a great opportunity for Kristian to stay on with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.

“He certainly showcased his talent in the ODI series, but what was particularly impressive was his calmness and ability to perform under pressure," BLACKCSPS coach Rob Walter said.

New Zealand Also Provides Key Injury Updates

Coach Rob Walter also made a couple of notable disclosures, saying that Michael Bracewell is travelling with the New Zealand T20I team to Nagpur.

Bracewell had sustained a minor left-calf strain while on fielding duties in the series-decider ODI match at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. An update on the Kiwi cricketer's involvement in the ongoing tour will be taken once they monitor the situation in the upcoming days.

Blackcaps' Adam Milne has also injured his left hamstring while in action in SA20 for the Sunrisers Eastern Cape. He is also being assessed by the team, who are determining the extent of his injury.