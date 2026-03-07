IND vs NZ: What Happens If Rain Plays Spoilsport During T20 World Cup 2026 Final in Ahmedabad?

Team India is all set to feature in another high-stakes ICC summit clash, marking their fourth appearance in the final since 2023. The Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue would face off against New Zealand in the final, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad playing host to the much-anticipated fixture.

It is a pivotal match-up for Team India as they aim to make history in the competition. New Zealand, on the other hand, is also keen to make a difference and stamp its authority against the co-hosts in the T20 World Cup 2026 final.

What Happens If It Rains During The T20 World Cup Final In Ahmedabad?

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final will take place in Ahmedabad, a place notorious among Indian fans. The weather could play a pivotal role in whether the match takes place.

If rain disrupts Sunday’s match, the International Cricket Council has a backup plan in place to ensure play continues, even if no activity is possible on the scheduled day.

If rain interrupts play during the match, play will begin from where both sides had left off once the pitch is ready for action.

The ICC norms mention that a reserve day is in place if the match is affected because of rain or any other weather-related issue. The match officials would still try to complete the match on the scheduled day despite any weather-related interruptions.

However, if the reserve day also gets washed out, both participating teams would be declared joint-winners of the tournament.

What If The T20 World Cup Final Ends In A Tie?

Apart from rain interruptions, another situation the high-stakes could encounter is if the match ends in a tie. In that case, a Super Over would determine the winner of the marquee ICC event.

A Super Over is a tie-breaker that has replaced the bowl-out in limited-overs cricket. Both sides get six balls to face, and only three batters and a bowler are allowed in it. If a team loses two wickets, their innings is done.

The team batting second in the primary fixture would come out to bat first in the Super Over, and the other side needs to chase down the target.