T20 World Cup Final: Mixed-Soil Track Expected To be Used For IND vs NZ Summit Clash To Prevent Repeat of Past Disaster In Ahmedabad: Report

To avert any disaster like the ODI World Cup 2023 Final, the Indian cricket team is reportedly being offered a track with mixed soil at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After weeks of thrilling cricket action, the stage is set for the summit clash. Defending champions India will face the New Zealand Blackcaps in one of the most highly anticipated encounters.

However, fans remain uneasy about the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the summit clash, given India’s painful ODI World Cup loss to Australia and their Super 8 defeat to South Africa at the same venue.

Team India to Be Offered Mixed-Soil Pitch for Final vs New Zealand to Avoid Past Disasters

To avoid any horrors in a stadium that has been notorious for Team India in the past, they are expected to be offered a mixed-soil pitch in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Advertisement

According to sources privy to the matter, the tracks will be a sporting pitch boasting more red soil. It would offer bounce, and batsmen could gain some advantage during the action.

“The Indian team will be offered a mixed-soil pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the finals. It will be a sporting pitch where there won’t be any undue advantage. More of red soil on this track means there will be some bounce and batsmen will also have an advantage,” sources said to the Indian Express.

Advertisement

The Indian cricket team faced Australia on the black soil pitch in the 2023 ODI CWC Final. Black soil tracks make it sluggish to play, which would explain India's struggles while batting. The anguish of November 19, 2023, is still recalled by the fans as one of the biggest heartbreaks in Indian cricket history.

India To Face New Zealand In Tantalising Summit Clash

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India made its way into the T20 World Cup 2026 Final after defeating England in a nervy clash at the Wankhede Stadium. Their batting heroics and clinical bowling performances helped them seal a spot in the summit clash.

The Men in Blue would face the New Zealand Blackcaps, a team that is also roaring in top form and is coming off a dominant victory over South Africa, handing them their first defeat in the T20 World Cup at the knockout game.