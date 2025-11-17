Cheteshwar Pujara Rejects 'Transition' Notion, Claims 'Something Is Wrong' Following India's Loss In Kolkata Test

Former Indian Test icon Cheteshwar Pujara has rejected the notion that India's Test team is functioning in a transition phase. The legendary Indian red-ball cricketer suspects that something is wrong in the team's red-ball unit.

Team India experienced a significant upset as South Africa secured an unassailable 0-1 lead in the ongoing T2st series. The track at the Eden Gardens had uneven bounce and carry, and the Indian batters struggled to put up against the opposition's bowlers.

Cheteshwar Pujara Refuses Transition Excuse and Signals Something Is Wrong

Criticisms galore over India's recent loss to the World Test Champions in red-ball, as suffering a defeat at home raised significant concern.

Cheteshwar Pujara spoke about India's defeat to Australia and implied that he will not hear the team's transition as an excuse. He hailed the Test cricketers' first-class records and believes something is wrong in the team.

Advertisement

"I don't buy this that India are losing at home because of transition. I can't digest that. If you lose in England or Australia because of transition, it could be acceptable. But this team has the talent and potential.

"You look at the first-class record of all the players - Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill... Washy [Washington Sundar] batted at No. 3 in this game - all their records are so good. Still, if you lose at home, that means something is wrong," Cheteshwar Pujara said on JioStar.

Advertisement

The former Indian Test legend added that there is immense talent in India and an 'A' side could defeat South Africa. However, if someone asserted that India's loss was due to the team being in a transition phase, it is intolerable.

Will India Have The Talismanic Shubman Gill In Action?

Team India encountered a significant setback after Shubman Gill exited the action early due to a neck injury. He had to be retired out after facing just three balls in the Kolkata Test and was admitted to a hospital for further scans.

The Indian Test captain remained under the observation of the medical specialists before being discharged.

Following the loss in Kolkata, the second Test match becomes crucial for Team India to win and level the series. Gill's presence will be clinical in the second test, but reports have mentioned that his status remains unconfirmed as the Indian Test captain recovers from the injury.