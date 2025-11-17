'We Still Find...': Kagiso Rabada Hails South Africa's Spirit During Kolkata Test, Lavishes Praise on Captain Temba Bavuma

Ind vs SA: South Africa-led by Temba Bavuma scripted a historic win over India in Eden Gardens in Kolkata during the first Test. Now the world champions are on the verge of a historic series win. While the world has been praising the South African cricket team, it was ace speedster Kagiso Rabada, who lavished praise on the spirit of the side. Claiming that captain Temba Bavuma has been crucial for the side, Rabada said that the SA side always find a way to win.

ALSO READ: Ravindra Jadeja Becomes First Cricketer To Achieve Rare Milestone In WTC

‘We can still find a way to win’

“No matter who sits out, we can still find a way to win. Temba has been crucial for us, but he hasn't played every game. I haven't played this game,” Rabada said in a video shared by Cricket South Africa.

“That doesn't matter. Whoever is gonna get out on the field, we believe that they can do the job. We had a good start in the first innings with Aiden (Markram) and (Ryan) Rickelton," he added.

Advertisement

“Definitely right up there… top three,” he said. “It was typical Test cricket — the ebbs and flows… an emotional roller coaster. I'm glad we finished on the right side," he concluded.

Advertisement

Can SA Whitewash India?