IND vs SA: Gautam Gambhir Cheers For Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma After Combined Masterclass From Talismanic Batters In Ranchi | WATCH

India vs South Africa: India head coach Gautam Gambhir cheered for Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma from the stands as the talismanic batters completed their respective half-centuries in style during the first ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

In the second delivery of the 18th over, Virat Kohli sent the ball soaring over the mid-wicket for a six to complete his 76th ODI fifty.

Minutes later, in the next over, Rohit Sharma took a single and brought his 60th ODI half-century.

Both times, India head coach Gautam Gambhir cheered for the star Indian batters Rohit and Kohli as they showcased a stupendous knock in Ranchi.

(More To Follow…)