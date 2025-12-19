IND vs SA: India Sensation Abhishek Sharma On The Cusp Of Breaking Virat Kohli's Rare Milestone During Ahmedabad T20I

India vs South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav-led India will lock horns against Aiden Markram's South Africa in the fifth and final T20I match of the series, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, on Friday, December 19.

India Lead 2-1 Against South Africa In T20Is

Currently, India are leading 2-1 over South Africa in the five-match T20I series. The Men in Blue started the T20I series on a good note after clinching a 101-run win over the Proteas. However, South Africa made a comeback and clinched the second T20I by 51 runs. In the third T20I, India sealed a seven-wicket win over South Africa and took a lead in the series.

The fourth T20I match of the series at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow was abandoned due to excessive fog.

Abhishek Sharma Eyes Virat Kohli's T20 Milestone

In the upcoming match, Abhishek Sharma will get an opportunity to break Virat Kohli's unique record in the T20s. If Abhishek Sharma scores 47 runs in Ahmedabad, then the young sensation will overtake Virat Kohli in the list for most runs by an Indian batter in a calendar year in T20 cricket.

In 2016, Virat Kohli played 31 T20 matches and scored 1614. Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is currently chasing Kohli's unique milestone. The youngster played 39 matches in 2025, scoring 1568 runs.

Abhishek Sharma began his T20I career in 2024 against Zimbabwe at Harare. In the T20Is, Abhishek Sharma played 32 matches and 31 innings, scoring 1081 runs at an average of 36.03 and a strike rate of 188.98. He has scored 2 centuries and 6 fifties for India in the 20-over format. On the other hand, Virat Kohli played 125 T20Is and 117 innings, scoring 4188 runs at a strike rate of 137.04 and an average of 48.69.