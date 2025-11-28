IND vs SA: Indian Artist Gifts Portraits To Temba Bavuma And Ravindra Jadeja Ahead Of First ODI, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led Team India will lock horns against Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the first ODI match of the three-game series, at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, on Sunday, November 30.

Currently, Team India are preparing for the three-match ODIs after a humiliating whitewash against South Africa in the Test series. The hosts suffered defeats in both the Test matches of the series in Kolkata and Guwahati.

India Artist Gifts Portraits To Jadeja and Bavuma

The ODI series will begin on November 30. Later, the second ODI match of the series between India and South Africa will be played on Wednesday, December 3, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam will host the third and final ODI match of the series on Saturday, December 6.

With just days left before the start of the ODI series, a viral video of a young artist, Rahul Pareek, is making the rounds on the internet. In the viral clip, it is seen that Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and South Africa captain Temba Bavuma share a heartfelt moment with the artist.

"Finally a dream came true. Today I personally met Ravindra Jadeja Sir. From making his artwork with thousands of stumps to meeting him in real life… this moment means the world to me. Thank you so much Sir for your time and for accepting my art. Hard work really brings you closer to your idols. Feeling blessed today!" Rahul Pareek wrote on Instagram while sharing the video of him gifting the portrait to Jadeja.

In the recently concluded Test series, Ravindra Jadeja scored 105 runs from two matches and four innings, at an average of 26.25 and a strike rate of 59.66. On the other hand, Temba Bavuma scored 102 runs from four Test innings against India at an average of 34.00 and a strike rate of 40.80.

KL Rahul To Lead Team India In ODIs Against South Africa