Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ayush Mhatre's Landmark Century Leads Mumbai To Resounding Victory Over Vidarbha
Ayush Mhatre's record-breaking century helped Mumbai to clinch a historic win over Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Ayush Mhatre’s record-breaking hundred powered Mumbai to a commanding seven-wicket victory over Vidarbha in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 on Friday, November 28.
Mhatre was named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 110 off 53 balls at a strike rate of 207.55. The 18-year-old struck eight fours and eight sixes during his innings, registering his maiden T20 century.
Ayush Mhatre Etches Name In Record Books With Fiery Century
Earlier the same day, Mhatre was appointed captain of the India Under-19 side for the upcoming Asia Cup.
With this remarkable knock, he etched his name in the record books as the youngest cricketer to score centuries in first-class, List-A, and T20 formats. He also became the third-youngest player to score a century in men’s T20 cricket, following Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Vijay Zol.
Mumbai Dominate Vidarbha In SMAT Fixture
Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl first. Vidarbha’s openers Atharva Taide (64 off 36, 9 fours, 1 six) and Aman Mokhade (61 off 30, 7 fours, 2 sixes) built a strong 115-run partnership, helping their side reach 192. However, the rest of the batting lineup failed to make an impact.
Shivam Dube and Sairaj Patil spearheaded Mumbai’s bowling attack, each claiming three wickets, while Atharva Ankolekar added two more in his three-over spell.
During the chase, Mhatre’s explosive century ensured Mumbai’s dominance. Suryakumar Yadav contributed a valuable 35 off 30 balls, hitting four fours and a six.
Mhatre and Shivam Dube remained unbeaten at the crease to seal the win. Dube played a blistering 39 off 19 balls, including three fours and three sixes, at a strike rate of 205.26, guiding Mumbai to a seven-wicket triumph over Vidarbha.
