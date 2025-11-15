IND vs SA: Ravindra Jadeja Secures Historic Career Landmark During Kolkata Test, Joins Elite All-Round List

India vs South Africa: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja completed 4,000 runs in Test cricket on Saturday and entered an elite club of all-rounders to have both 4,000 Test runs and at least 300 wickets in the longest format of the game.

Jadeja achieved this milestone during the second day of the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, ending the first session at 11*, which was enough to take him to the milestone.

In 88 tests, Jadeja has scored 4,001 runs at an average of 38.84, with six centuries and 27 fifties, and a best score of 175*. In nine tests this year, Jadeja has been sensational with the bat, scoring 670 runs in 14 innings at an average of 83.75, with two centuries and five fifties.

He has also got 338 scalps at an average of 25.25, with best figures of 7/42, with 15 fifers and three ten-fers. Jadeja has not been at his most spectacular this year with the ball, though, with just 15 scalps in nine matches at an average of almost 50 and best figures of 4/54. He has taken two four-fers this year.

He has joined the company of Kapil Dev (5248 runs, 434 wkts), England legend Ian Botham (5200 runs, 383 wkts), and New Zealand legend Daniel Vettori (4531 runs, 362 wkts) as the fourth player to reach a double of at least 4,000 Test runs and 300 Test wickets.

At the end of the first session on day two, India was 138/4, with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten. Rishabh Pant (27 in 24 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Washington Sundar (29 in 82 balls, with two fours and a six) failed to convert their starts into something big, while skipper Shubman Gill had retired hurt after pain in his neck following a sweep shot for four.

India had resumed the action at 37/1, trailing by 122 runs in response to South Africa's first innings total of 159. Rahul (13*) and Washington Sundar (6*) were unbeaten.