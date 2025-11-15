Updated 15 November 2025 at 14:12 IST
IND vs SA: BCCI Provides Medical Update On Shubman Gill, Confirms India Captain Suffers Neck Spasm In Kolkata Test
India captain Shubman Gill sustained a neck spasm in the Kolkata Test against South Africa, confirmed the BCCI.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
India vs South Africa: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a medical update on India captain Shubman Gill and confirmed that the 26-year-old sustained a 'neck spasm' in the Kolkata Test against South Africa.
During the third delivery of the 35th over on Day 2 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Shubman Gill replaced Washington Sundar on the crease and played an attacking sweep shot for a four. But the aggressive shot cost him a lot. Soon after he played the sweep shot, Gill held his neck and looked like he was in acute pain. Later, the medical staff came on the came, but the Indian captain failed to continue his innings and had to be retired hurt.
ALSO READ: Shubman Gill Shocker: Star Batter Retires Hurt After Sudden Neck Injury in India vs South Africa Test
BCCI Issues Statement On Gill's Injury
On Saturday, November 15, the BCCI stated Shubman Gill's injury, stating that the medical team is currently monitoring him, and the decision on his participation in the game will be made later.
Advertisement
"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI stated.
ALSO READ: Team India Faces Backlash For Snubbing Arshdeep Singh In Asia Cup 2025 Opener: 'Better Numbers Than Jasprit Bumrah'
Advertisement
Shubman Gill's Numbers In Tests
Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne. The 26-year-old played 39 Tests and 72 innings, scoring 2839 runs at a strike rate of 61.45 and an average of 43.01. He scored 10 centuries and eight fifties.
Gill has played three matches and five innings against South Africa, amassing 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 66.10.
Earlier on Day 1, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against India.
The Proteas fell prey to Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul and were bundled out for 159. Aiden Markram (31 runs from 48 balls) and Tony de Zorzi (24 runs from 55 balls) were the only start performers for South Africa.
In the first session on Day 2, India stood at 138/4 with Ravindra Jadeja (11*) and Dhruv Jurel unbeaten on the crease.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.