IND vs SA: BCCI Provides Medical Update On Shubman Gill, Confirms India Captain Suffers Neck Spasm In Kolkata Test

India vs South Africa: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a medical update on India captain Shubman Gill and confirmed that the 26-year-old sustained a 'neck spasm' in the Kolkata Test against South Africa.

During the third delivery of the 35th over on Day 2 at the iconic Eden Gardens, Shubman Gill replaced Washington Sundar on the crease and played an attacking sweep shot for a four. But the aggressive shot cost him a lot. Soon after he played the sweep shot, Gill held his neck and looked like he was in acute pain. Later, the medical staff came on the came, but the Indian captain failed to continue his innings and had to be retired hurt.

BCCI Issues Statement On Gill's Injury

On Saturday, November 15, the BCCI stated Shubman Gill's injury, stating that the medical team is currently monitoring him, and the decision on his participation in the game will be made later.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI stated.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In Tests

Shubman Gill made his Test debut in 2020 against Australia in Melbourne. The 26-year-old played 39 Tests and 72 innings, scoring 2839 runs at a strike rate of 61.45 and an average of 43.01. He scored 10 centuries and eight fifties.

Gill has played three matches and five innings against South Africa, amassing 78 runs at an average of 19.50 and a strike rate of 66.10.

Earlier on Day 1, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat against India.

The Proteas fell prey to Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul and were bundled out for 159. Aiden Markram (31 runs from 48 balls) and Tony de Zorzi (24 runs from 55 balls) were the only start performers for South Africa.