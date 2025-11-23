Updated 23 November 2025 at 15:20 IST
'Ghar Pe Khel Rahe Ho Kya': Rishabh Pant Voices His Frustration Over Kuldeep Yadav For Time-Related Hold-up In Guwahati Test
Rishabh Pant, frustrated on day two of the Guwahati Test, urged Kuldeep Yadav to bowl faster after India breached the 60-second rule twice, drawing umpire warnings as South Africa’s batters piled runs.
Team India stand-in captain Rishabh Pant was fuming in frustration on day two of the second India vs South Africa Test match in Guwahati. The wicketkeeper-batter was seen taking to Kuldeep Yadav in a frustrated manner due to time-limit-related delays.
The Proteas men continue to put up a clinical display with the bat, prompting frustration among the hosts. With the tailenders contributing big numbers, it was getting frustrating for the Indian cricketers as the South African batters continued to bat.
Tempers Flare as Rishabh Pant Confronts Kuldeep Yadav Over Time Delay In Guwahati
On day two of the Guwahati Test, Rishabh Pant received a warning from umpire Richard Kettleborough after being in breach of the 60-second rule. Some Indian players were casually jogging on the field, adding to the stand-in captain's frustration.
Rishabh Pant's dissatisfaction turned on Kuldeep Yadav and urged him to bowl faster. The stand-in skipper reminded that he had already taken two warnings from the umpires.
"Yaar, 30 seconds ka timer hai. Ghar pe khel rahe ho kya? Ek ball daal jaldi. Yaar Kuldeep, dono baar warning le li. Pura ek over thodi na chahiye. Mazak bana rakha hai Test cricket ko," Rishabh Pant was heard on the stump mic.
[Rough Translation: There is a 30-second timer. Are you playing at your home? Just bowl the ball quickly. Kuldeep, we got the second warning. Do you guys need an entire over to move? You guys have made Test cricket a joke.]
Rishabh Pant's stump-mic outburst may remind the fans of Rohit Sharma's iconic chatter while standing in the stump mic's range.
SA In Total Control Of Day Two Against India In Guwahati
As day two action continues, the Indian bowlers were seen getting frustrated with time as South Africa delivers a resilient performance.
The SA tailenders came out of the syllabus for the Indian bowlers as they reigned supreme and brought the much-needed stability during the second IND vs SA Test.
South Africa continues to bat as of this writing, with the score being at 488/9. Marco Jansen is closing in on a ton, while Keshav Maharaj backs him up with a resilient display at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati, Assam.
Published On: 23 November 2025 at 15:20 IST