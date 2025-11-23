India Likely To Have New ODI Skipper For South Africa ODI Series, Shubman Gill To Remain Out Of Action For Remainder Of 2025: Report

India are currently hosting South Africa for a two-match Test series, and so far things haven't gone well for the hosts. India lost the first Test match that was played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, and they only have one option left, to win the second Test match in order to draw the series.

The hosts are without the services of their regular Test skipper Shubman Gill, who had picked up an injury during the Kolkata Test. In Shubman Gill's absence, Rishabh Pant is leading India in the Guwahati Test match.

Shubman Gill Likely To Be Out Of Remainder Of 2025: Report

The Indian team management is currently sweating over Shubman Gill's injury, considering the fact that India will play three ODI games against the Proteas. As per several reports, it is now being said that the 25-year-old Indian skipper is unlikely to play again in 2025. It is being said that Gill's unfortunate neck issue was later identified as a nerve-related problem.

Advertisement

Shubman Gill's injury is said to be worse than expected, and he might have aggravated it while batting on the second day of the first Test between India and South Africa in Kolkata. Gill was then rushed to a local hospital, and he was then kept under observation for a day.

As per a report in the Times of India, the Indian skipper has a nerve injury, and his comeback isn't being rushed, considering the fact that the T20 World Cup will be played in February-March next year and Shubman, being the vice-captain of the side, is an important member. The two-match Test series will be followed by three ODIs and five T20Is against the Proteas.

Advertisement

Captaincy Crisis For India