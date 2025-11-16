Updated 16 November 2025 at 21:12 IST
IND vs SA: Shubman Gill Discharged From Kolkata Hospital, India Captain's Availability In Guwahati Test Remains Uncertain - Report
According to a media report, India captain Shubman Gill has been discharged from the Kolkata hospital.
India vs South Africa: Days after sustaining a neck injury, India captain Shubman Gill was discharged from the Kolkata hospital on Sunday, November 16.
According to a report from Sangbad Pratidin, Shubman Gill’s condition has improved compared to yesterday, leading to his release from the Kolkata hospital.
According to a report from the Bengali media outlet, Shubman Gill was taken to Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday, November 15, after experiencing discomfort in his neck.
The report also stated that the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, Sourav Ganguly, visited the hospital to meet Gill after the conclusion of the first Test match of the series between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens.
