Updated 16 November 2025 at 16:15 IST
IND vs SA, 1st Test: South Africa Decimate India In Kolkata, World Test Champions Seal Historic Victory After 15 Years
South Africa have defeated India by 30 runs in the 1st Test match at Eden Gardens, Kolkata and have secured a historic victory.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India's form in test cricket on home soil has hit a new low as they have lost to South Africa by 30 runs in the 1st match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. While chasing a modest total of 124 runs, Shubman Gill and Co. make a mockery of the run chase. Apart from Washington Sundar, no other batters survived the Proteas onslaught.
India Failed To Chase 124
Notably, the highest successful run chase in Tests in Kolkata is 117 runs, which India pulled off against the same opposition back in 2004. Axar Patel did try to reduce the damage by hitting a couple of sixes, but it didn't help the cause. The match witnessed almost 30 wickets falling in the span of two and a half days.
Simon Harmer Ran Through Indian Batting Lineup At Eden Gardens
Captain Shubman Gill's injury proved to be pivotal as he didn't bat in the second innings after what appeared to be a neck spasm. Yashasvi Jaiswal's poor run continued while KL Rahul too faltered when it mattered the most. The partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Washington, but Simon Harmer broke the stand, and it turned out to be the turning point in the game. The off-spinner once again tore apart the Indian batting lineup, picking up a four-wicket haul. He dismissed Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.
Also Read: IND vs SA - Fans In Shock As India Falter To Chase 124 Runs Against South Africa In Kolkata Test: 'Sack Gautam Gambhir'
Advertisement
Trailing by 30 runs, South Africa managed 153 in their second innings, setting India a target of 124. While most of the visiting batters struggled against Jadeja's spin, captain Temba Bavuma batted with resistance with a determined 55, the only fifty of the match up to Lunch on Day 3. Corbin Bosch also contributed with an important 25 to keep South Africa's scoreboard moving.
Also Read: Gautam Gambhir Brushes Off Eden Gardens Pitch Controversy After South Africa Humiliate India: 'This Is Exactly What We Asked For'
Advertisement
(With ANI Inputs)
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 16 November 2025 at 14:22 IST