IND vs SA: Former India Captain Offers Strategic Advice To Gautam Gambhir After Kolkata Test Defeat, Advocates Mohammed Shami's Return

India vs South Africa: India conceded a humiliating 30-run defeat to South Africa in the first Test match of the series, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata, on Sunday, November 16.

With the win, South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series against India. The second and final Test match of the series will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22.

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer was named the 'Player of the Match' following his stunning performance with the ball at the Eden Gardens. Harmer claimed eight wickets in Kolkata. The 36-year-old's magnificent performance rattled the Indian batting lineup.

Following the defeat, India's head coach Gautam Gambhir received criticism for the team's poor performance in recent times.

Former India Captain Backs Mohammed Shami In Test Cricket

While speaking to Sports Tak, former India captain and current Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president, Sourav Ganguly, asked Gambhir to have faith in the Indian pace trio, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj.

“I am very fond of Gautam; he has done well in the 2011 and T20 World Cups. He will continue for a while, but he must play on good pitches in India. He must have faith in Bumrah, Siraj, and Shami," Sourav Ganguly said as quoted by India Today.

Ganguly added that Mohammed Shami deserves a place in the Indian Test Team. He further added that Shami and the spinner will win Tests for Gambhir.

“I think Shami deserves a place in this Test team. Shami and the spinners will win Tests for him," he added.

Mohammed Shami's Stats In Tests

Mohammed Shami played his last Test match for India in 2023 during the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. In recent times, Shami suffered a few injuries. However, the 35-year-old has made a return to domestic cricket and displayed a stunning performance. After making his comeback in domestic cricket, Shami claimed 17 wickets at a bowling average of 17.35.