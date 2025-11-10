Days After Women's World Cup Triumph, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India Likely To Appoint Foreign Strength & Conditioning Coach: Report

Team India players celebrate with the trophy after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 | Image: ANI

A week after the win in the Women's World Cup 2025, Team India is likely to have their first foreign strength and conditioning coach in the upcoming days.

BCCI To Appoint Strength and Conditioning Coach For Indian Women's Cricket Team

According to a report from the news agency, PTI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has recruited for the strength and conditioning department at the Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru.

As per the report, a BCCI source has confirmed that the Bangladesh men's cricket team's strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Kiely, is in talks with India's cricket administrative board and likely to join the force in COE.

Currently, AI Harrsha is India's strength and conditioning coach. However, it's being said that the BCCI has some other assignment planned for him.

Apart from being Bangladesh's strength and conditioning coach, Nathan Kiely also worked as the assistant coach of New South Wales.

India Thrash South Africa To Clinch Women's World Cup 2025

The Indian Women's Cricket Team etched their names in history after winning the Women's World Cup 2025 for the first.

Earlier on Sunday, November 2, Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched a 52-run win over Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa in the final match at the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The summit clash was delayed by two overs due to rain, but no overs were reduced.

Shafali Verma (87 runs from 78 balls), Deepti Sharma (58 runs from 58 balls), and Richa Ghosh (34 runs from 24 balls) played a clutch knock and powered India to 298/7 in the first innings.

Ayabonga Khaka led the Proteas bowling attack with her three-wicket haul from a nine-over spell.

During the run chase, Laura Wolvaardt (101 runs from 98 balls) was the only batter who displayed a stunning performance. But no other batter could stand in front of the Indian bowling attack.