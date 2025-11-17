'Rest In Peace Test Cricket': Harbhajan Singh's Outburst Targets Team Management Over Substandard Kolkata Tracks

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh expressed his frustration with the team management for developing under-prepared and bowler-friendly tracks. He cited that it halts the actual progress of the cricketers in action for India.

The Shubman Gill-led Indian cricket team conceded a significant defeat to South Africa at the historic Eden Gardens. Bowlers emerged as the standouts, while batters struggled to make a significant impact in the competition.

Harbhajan Singh Fires Back At Team Management Over Underprepared Kolkata Track

India's 30-run defeat to South Africa in Kolkata triggered significant chatter as the batters extensively failed to tackle the conditions. The Indian batters were struggling because of the rank-turner tracks, and World Test Champions South Africa seized the opportunity.

Harbhajan Singh criticised the team management for letting the players compete on under-prepared tracks and claimed that they have destroyed Test cricket. The former Indian cricketer also said, 'Rest in peace, Test cricket,' as he vented his frustration.

"They have completely destroyed Test cricket. Rest in peace, Test cricket. The kind of work they have done, the kind of pitches that have been made for so many years now, I have been seeing it. No one talks about it because it is fine, the team is winning, someone is taking wickets, someone is becoming great by taking those wickets.

"So everyone feels everything is going well. But I feel that this practice has not started today. It has been going on for many years, and I feel it is the wrong way of playing," Harbhajan Singh said in one of his videos on his YouTube channel.

Harbhajan further opined that the team is just going in circles like 'an ox tied to a mill' instead of moving ahead. Even though they are winning, there is no actual benefit, and a cricketer is now growing.

India Needs to Bounce Back In Guwahati Test

Following the setback, the Indian cricket team is in a peculiar spot. The setback in the Kolkata Test will push them into a commotion as they desperately need to turn the tables to avoid a significant upset.

The Indian side has some added troubles as Test captain Shubman Gill's availability for the second Test is under the scanner. After being retired hurt, the 26-year-old was admitted to a hospital for further scans of his neck issue.

While Gill has been discharged, his status for the next fixture remains uncertain. Shubman could've been a difference maker for the side, but India's position is now tighter than ever.