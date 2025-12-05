IND vs SA: Uncertainty Looms Over Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger's Availability In Vizag, South African Duo Set For Scans After Injury Scare In 2nd ODI

India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led India will take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second and final ODI match of the series, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, December 6.

Vizag ODI To Serve As Series Decider

Currently, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is tied at 1-1. The Men in Blue clinched a stunning 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI match of the series on November 30. However, the Proteas made a stunning comeback with a four-wicket victory over India in the second ODI match of the series, on December 3.

The third ODI match in Visakhapatnam will serve as the decider of the series.

Injury Crisis Looms Over South Africa Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against India

Before the crucial fixture, injury concerns have hit the South African squad. Earlier in the second ODI match, Proteas pacer Nandre Burger had to walk off the field in the first innings after completing his seventh over. The situation got worse for the visitors after Tony de Zorzi retired in the second innings while batting.

Just a day before the third ODI fixture, the South African team management revealed that both Burger and Tony De Zorzi have gone for scans after sustaining discomfort in the second match of the series. The team management added that the South African duo's availability in Visakhapatnam will be decided after the reports from the scans have come out.

"Pacer Nandre Burger and batter Tony De Zorzi have gone for scans after limping off during the 2nd ODI in Raipur. Their continued availability will be decided depending on the results," South African management said as quoted by PTI.