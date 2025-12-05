Updated 5 December 2025 at 20:06 IST
IND vs SA: Uncertainty Looms Over Tony de Zorzi, Nandre Burger's Availability In Vizag, South African Duo Set For Scans After Injury Scare In 2nd ODI
Earlier in the second ODI match of the series between India and South Africa, Proteas duo Tony de Zorzi and Nandre Burger sustained an injury, following which they had to retire hurt.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs South Africa: KL Rahul-led India will take on Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the second and final ODI match of the series, at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam, on Saturday, December 6.
Vizag ODI To Serve As Series Decider
Currently, the three-match ODI series between India and South Africa is tied at 1-1. The Men in Blue clinched a stunning 17-run win over South Africa in the first ODI match of the series on November 30. However, the Proteas made a stunning comeback with a four-wicket victory over India in the second ODI match of the series, on December 3.
The third ODI match in Visakhapatnam will serve as the decider of the series.
ALSO READ: Ashes 2025: Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne Help Australia Take Control On Day 2 In Gabba Test Against England
Advertisement
Injury Crisis Looms Over South Africa Ahead Of 3rd ODI Against India
Before the crucial fixture, injury concerns have hit the South African squad. Earlier in the second ODI match, Proteas pacer Nandre Burger had to walk off the field in the first innings after completing his seventh over. The situation got worse for the visitors after Tony de Zorzi retired in the second innings while batting.
Just a day before the third ODI fixture, the South African team management revealed that both Burger and Tony De Zorzi have gone for scans after sustaining discomfort in the second match of the series. The team management added that the South African duo's availability in Visakhapatnam will be decided after the reports from the scans have come out.
Advertisement
"Pacer Nandre Burger and batter Tony De Zorzi have gone for scans after limping off during the 2nd ODI in Raipur. Their continued availability will be decided depending on the results," South African management said as quoted by PTI.
ALSO READ: Matthew Breetzke Reflects On His Batting Position Ahead Of IND vs SA 3rd ODI In Vizag: 'Getting More Experience'
In the ongoing ODI series, Tony de Zorzi played two matches and two innings, scoring 56 runs at an average of 56.00 and a strike rate of 121.74. On the other hand, Nandre Burger claimed three wickets at a bowling average of 36.00 after playing two 50-over matches against India.
Stay updated with IPL 2025, from the latest Live Score, Match Schedule, Most Runs and Wickets, to live cricket scores for all matches. Get the latest sports news and comprehensive cricket coverage, all in one place.