Matthew Breetzke Reflects On His Batting Position Ahead Of IND vs SA 3rd ODI In Vizag: 'Getting More Experience'

India vs South Africa: South Africa batter Matthew Breetzke said that he is getting more experience now batting at number four. Breetzke made this remark on the eve of the third ODI of the three-match series against Team India.

Breetzke has been pushed down to the number four slot with senior South African players Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock and the captain Temba Bavuma playing at the top three in ODIs.

Breetzke scored a well-deserved half-century in South Africa's historic chase of 359 runs during the second ODI against India. His knock and Aiden Markram's century helped the Proteas to level the three-match ODI series 1-1.

Advertisement

"Obviously, I'm just getting more experience now batting at four, which I'm starting to feel a little bit more comfortable in the role. So that helps, and I think the more I play at number four and in this role, hopefully the better I'll get," Breetzke said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

Advertisement

The Proteas batter Breetzke has notched up 449 runs in nine innings at number four, at an average of 56.12, with five fifties and a Strike rate of almost 95 in ODIs.

Breetzke also opened up about building the innings during the first ODI in Ranchi, which India won by 17 wickets.

"Obviously, the first game there was a little bit of trouble that we were in, so I had to sort of build the innings and then in the second game it was about just managing the guys that were coming in," Breetzke said.

"We lost obviously Aiden [after his century] and then I had to sort of manage [Dewald] Brevis there and then just managing those guys and letting them bat around me, they've got the explosive power - it was just about really looking to build a partnership with them," he added.