IND vs SA: Young Indian Sensation Sai Sudharsan Favored To Fill Captain Shubman Gill's Shoes In Guwahati Test - Report

India vs South Africa: India will play against South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22.

India Trail 1-0 To South Africa In Test Series

Currently, South Africa are leading 1-0 in the Test series against India. In the first Test match of the series, the Proteas clinched a 30-run win over India at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

On Day 2 at Eden Gardens, during the third ball of the 35th over, Shubman Gill stepped in to replace Washington Sundar and immediately showcased intent with a sweeping boundary. However, the aggressive stroke came at a cost.

Moments after the shot, Gill held his neck in visible discomfort, appearing to be in severe pain. Medical staff rushed onto the field. Later, the Indian captain was unable to carry on and had to retire hurt.

Later, on Saturday, November 15, the BCCI released a statement confirming Gill’s injury. The cricket administrative body noted that the medical team is keeping a close watch on his condition, with a decision regarding his further participation in the match to be taken at a later stage.

"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI stated.

Sai Sudharsan Likely To Replace India Captain In Guwahati Test

According to a report from the news agency, PTI, young Indian batter Sai Sudharsan will place the captain Shubman Gill in the Playing XI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The report further stated that Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian Cricket Team in the second Test match of the series against the Proteas.