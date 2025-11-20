Updated 20 November 2025 at 19:57 IST
IND vs SA: Young Indian Sensation Sai Sudharsan Favored To Fill Captain Shubman Gill's Shoes In Guwahati Test - Report
According to a report, India youngster Sai Sudharsan is all set to replace Shubman Gill in the upcoming Guwahati Test against South Africa.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
India vs South Africa: India will play against South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, from Saturday, November 22.
ALSO READ: Kuldeep Yadav Breaks Down His Bowling Philosophy, Ace Spinner Says His Gameplan For India Is 'Very Clear'
India Trail 1-0 To South Africa In Test Series
Currently, South Africa are leading 1-0 in the Test series against India. In the first Test match of the series, the Proteas clinched a 30-run win over India at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
On Day 2 at Eden Gardens, during the third ball of the 35th over, Shubman Gill stepped in to replace Washington Sundar and immediately showcased intent with a sweeping boundary. However, the aggressive stroke came at a cost.
Advertisement
Moments after the shot, Gill held his neck in visible discomfort, appearing to be in severe pain. Medical staff rushed onto the field. Later, the Indian captain was unable to carry on and had to retire hurt.
Later, on Saturday, November 15, the BCCI released a statement confirming Gill’s injury. The cricket administrative body noted that the medical team is keeping a close watch on his condition, with a decision regarding his further participation in the match to be taken at a later stage.
Advertisement
"Shubman Gill has a neck spasm and is being monitored by the BCCI medical team. A decision on his participation today will be taken as per his progress," BCCI stated.
ALSO READ: Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes-led England Opt Not To Confirm Playing XI For Perth Test Against Australia - Report
Sai Sudharsan Likely To Replace India Captain In Guwahati Test
According to a report from the news agency, PTI, young Indian batter Sai Sudharsan will place the captain Shubman Gill in the Playing XI at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The report further stated that Rishabh Pant will lead the Indian Cricket Team in the second Test match of the series against the Proteas.
Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut against England at Headingley in 2025. The 24-year-old played five Tests and nine innings for Team India, amassing 273 runs at a strike rate of 45.42 and an average of 30.33. As of now, he has scored two fifties and is yet to smash his maiden Test hundred for India.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 20 November 2025 at 19:57 IST