IND vs SL, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha's Heroic Ton Denies India A Win, Secures Majestic Draw For Sri Lanka



India, who had enforced the follow-on after taking a 213-run first-innings lead, were unable to bowl Sri Lanka out for a second time as the hosts finished on 429/9 in 154 overs.



However, India takes the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 165 runs.



This marked only the eighth instance in Test cricket of Sri Lanka taking a lead after being forced to follow on. Their 216-run lead in this match is their biggest in such circumstances, surpassing the previous record of 178 runs against England at Lord's in 2006.



The turnaround was particularly significant given Sri Lanka's record after being asked to follow on: they had lost 24 of their previous 27 Tests in such situations, including all eight against India.



Sri Lanka's lower-order batters dug in and collectively spent close to 90 overs at the crease. That was also why Sri Lanka opted against declaring, wary of giving India a chance to chase a target on a surface that continued to offer excellent batting conditions.



India had earlier posted a commanding 503/9 declared after winning the toss and opting to bat. Devdutt Padikkal struck a superb 117 off 193 balls, while Dhruv Jurel remained unbeaten on 115 off 177 balls. Rishabh Pant also made a fluent 63, helping India build a substantial first-innings total.



Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 290 in 89.4 overs, leaving India with a 213-run advantage and prompting captain Shubman Gill to enforce the follow-on.



The hosts' second innings began under enormous pressure, but Pasindu Sooriyabandara and the lower order staged a determined fightback. Sooriyabandara scored 92 off 173 balls, while Kamindu Mendis contributed 55 as Sri Lanka gradually erased the deficit.



However, the standout performer was Dinusha. After scoring 103 in the first innings, the left-hander produced another outstanding effort in the second, batting for 264 balls for his unbeaten 133. His marathon innings ensured Sri Lanka survived India's attack and secured the draw.



Dinusha's performance also capped an extraordinary two-Test series. He accumulated 409 runs in four innings, including three centuries and one fifty, emerging as one of Sri Lanka's biggest positives from the series.



India's Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja claimed three wickets apiece in Sri Lanka's second innings, but the Indian attack could not find the final breakthrough. Suthar finished with 3/121, while Jadeja returned 3/94. With Dinusha and Asitha Fernando at the crease when the match ended, Sri Lanka had successfully batted for 154 overs in their second innings.