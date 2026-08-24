IND vs SL: Rishabh Pant Shatters MS Dhoni’s Record, Becomes India's Highest Run-Scoring Keeper in Away Tests

Indian wicketkeeper/batter Rishabh Pant has etched his name above legendary MS Dhoni in India's record books, becoming the country's highest run-scorer as a designated wicketkeeper in away or neutral Tests.



Pant achieved this feat during India's 2nd Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Monday. Pant has amassed 2,501 runs at an impressive average of 41.68 (at the time of reporting), narrowly surpassing Dhoni's 2,496 runs. Farokh Engineer (1,209), Syed Kirmani (1,109) and Kiran More (901) round out the top five.



Pant had retired hurt after being struck on his left arm during the opening day of the second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday



The incident occurred during the third session when Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara bowled a short delivery at Pant. The Indian batter attempted to pull the ball behind square but missed, with the delivery striking him on the left arm.



Pant was visibly in pain after taking the blow and was immediately attended to by the Indian team physiotherapist. An ice pack was initially applied to his arm before it was strapped, but the tape was later removed as Pant continued to appear uncomfortable.



After scoring three runs off 15 balls, Pant walked off the field alongside the physiotherapist in the 58th over of India's innings.



However, the batter walked out to bat on Day 2 after Asitha Fernando provided Sri Lanka with their sixth wicket by dismissing Saransh Jain for six.

Advertisement



Pant joined Dhruv Jurel in the middle to steady the innings and guide them towards a competitive total. Sri Lanka's pacers tested Pant with a barrage of short-pitched deliveries, with the batter taking a couple of blows to the shoulder before the drinks break.



However, Pant showed good resilience, while Jurel provided solid support as the pair forged a valuable partnership to steady India's innings, adding 47 runs till the drinks break. (ANI)