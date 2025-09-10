Updated 10 September 2025 at 13:38 IST
IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Clash
India are all set to face UAE in their first game of Asia Cup 2025. The 'men in blue' are the reigning champions of the continental tournament
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a game against the United Arab Emirates. The reigning T20 world champions are also the defending champions of the Asia Cup. India and UAE both share Group A with Oman and Pakistan. The last time the Asia Cup was played in the T20I format, India had failed to qualify for the finals. India walk into the T20I Asia Cup as one of the strongest sides.
The 'Men in Blue' have played ten T20I games in the Asia Cup and they have won eight out of them. Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India had won the T20I Asia Cup in 2016 and Suryakumar Yadav will look to replicate the same when the 'men in blue' start their campaign against the United Arab Emirates.
ALSO READ | Gautam Gambhir's Crucial Selection Call To Impact India's Hopes Of Retaining T20I World Cup, Here's The Predicted XI For IND vs UAE Asia Cup Clash
Here Are The Live Streaming Details For The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Clash
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates be played?
- The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will be played on Wednesday, September 10
When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates start?
- The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will start at 8 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST
Where will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates be played?
- The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Where can we watch the telecast and LIVE Streaming of Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates?
- The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network, and it can be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV application and website
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: As India Gear Up To Face UAE In Their Campaign Opener, Here's How The 'Men In Blue' Have Performed In The T20Is In Dubai
What are the squads for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup game?
- India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.
- Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Zeeshan Ali, Niazakat Khan Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Marc Challu, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Aizaz Khan, Ateeq ul Rehman Iqbal, Kinchit Shah, Ali Hassan, Shahid Wasif, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Mohammad Waheed, Ehsan Khan
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 13:38 IST