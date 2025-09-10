IND vs UAE Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Clash

India start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a game against the United Arab Emirates. The reigning T20 world champions are also the defending champions of the Asia Cup. India and UAE both share Group A with Oman and Pakistan. The last time the Asia Cup was played in the T20I format, India had failed to qualify for the finals. India walk into the T20I Asia Cup as one of the strongest sides.

The 'Men in Blue' have played ten T20I games in the Asia Cup and they have won eight out of them. Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India had won the T20I Asia Cup in 2016 and Suryakumar Yadav will look to replicate the same when the 'men in blue' start their campaign against the United Arab Emirates.

Here Are The Live Streaming Details For The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 Clash

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates be played?

The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will be played on Wednesday, September 10

When will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates start?

The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will start at 8 PM IST and the toss will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Where will the Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates be played?

The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Where can we watch the telecast and LIVE Streaming of Asia Cup 2025 match between India and United Arab Emirates?

The India vs United Arab Emirates Asia Cup 2025 game will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network, and it can be LIVE streamed on the Sony LIV application and website

What are the squads for the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong Asia Cup game?