Updated 10 September 2025 at 11:50 IST
Asia Cup 2025: As India Gear Up To Face UAE In Their Campaign Opener, Here's How The 'Men In Blue' Have Performed In The T20Is In Dubai
Defending champions of the Asia Cup, India are all set to lock horns with UAE in their opening game. Suryakumar Yadav will lead the 'Men in Blue' for the first time in a multi-national tournament
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
India start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India are reigning champions of the Asia Cup and they have been placed in the same group alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan. The Asia Cup also marks the first occasion when Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in a multi-nation T20I tournament. India are one of the strongest contenders to win the Asia Cup and they have won eight of the ten T20I games that they have played in the Asia Cup.
Dissecting India's Record In Dubai
All the matches of the ongoing Asia Cup will be played in the Dubai International Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A total of 19 games will be played in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, out of these 19, a total of 11 games will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and the remaining eight games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
These 11 games will also include five Super Four games. India have experienced contrasting futures in two T20I Asia Cup tournaments played so far. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India won the Asia Cup in 2016, but they failed to qualify for the finals in the 2022 edition.
ALSO READ | Asia Cup 2025: Total Teams, Fixtures, Prize Money And LIVE Streaming, Here's Everything To Know About The Continental Tournament
India have played a total of nine T20I games in the Dubai International Stadium, they won five matches and lost four. India have had bittersweet memories at the Dubai International Stadium and they certainly will look to improve their record.
Analyzing The Dubai International Stadium In Numbers
- Total matches: 110
- Matches won batting first: 51
- Matches won bowling first: 58
- Average 1st innings scores: 139
- Average 2nd innings scores: 123
ALSO READ | 'Aggression Is Always There': Suryakumar Yadav And Pakistan Skipper Salman Ali Agha Fire Verbal Volleys At Each Other During Asia Cup 2025 Press Conference
Big Selection Dilemma For India
The stakeholders of the Indian T20I team including skipper Suryakumar Yadav and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir have a big task at their disposal. Shubman Gill being appointed as the vice captain of the side, makes him a sure starter in the eleven. Gill being a top-order batsman will mean either Sanju Samson or Tilak Varma will be rested from India's playing XI.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 10 September 2025 at 11:50 IST