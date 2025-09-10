Asia Cup 2025: As India Gear Up To Face UAE In Their Campaign Opener, Here's How The 'Men In Blue' Have Performed In The T20Is In Dubai

India start their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a match against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). India are reigning champions of the Asia Cup and they have been placed in the same group alongside Oman, UAE and Pakistan. The Asia Cup also marks the first occasion when Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Indian team in a multi-nation T20I tournament. India are one of the strongest contenders to win the Asia Cup and they have won eight of the ten T20I games that they have played in the Asia Cup.

Dissecting India's Record In Dubai

All the matches of the ongoing Asia Cup will be played in the Dubai International Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. A total of 19 games will be played in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup, out of these 19, a total of 11 games will be played at the Dubai International Stadium and the remaining eight games will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

These 11 games will also include five Super Four games. India have experienced contrasting futures in two T20I Asia Cup tournaments played so far. Under MS Dhoni's leadership, India won the Asia Cup in 2016, but they failed to qualify for the finals in the 2022 edition.

India have played a total of nine T20I games in the Dubai International Stadium, they won five matches and lost four. India have had bittersweet memories at the Dubai International Stadium and they certainly will look to improve their record.

Analyzing The Dubai International Stadium In Numbers

Total matches: 110

110 Matches won batting first: 51

51 Matches won bowling first: 58

58 Average 1st innings scores: 139

139 Average 2nd innings scores: 123

Big Selection Dilemma For India