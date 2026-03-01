IND vs WI Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies, Super 8 Match Online

IND vs WI Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: In what promises to be a cracker, India take on West Indies in a virtual quarter-final clash. With a spot in the semi-final at stake, it is all to play for and that makes the contest mouthwatering. Both sides have big-hitters and hence it is expected to be a high-scoring contest.

Live Streaming, Ind vs WI: All You Need to Know

When is the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on March 1.

What time does the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?

The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?

The live streaming of the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on JioHotstar.

Ind vs WI Squads

India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav