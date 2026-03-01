Updated 1 March 2026 at 07:38 IST
IND vs WI Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: When And Where to Watch India vs West Indies, Super 8 Match Online
Live Cricket Streaming, Ind vs WI, T20 World Cup: In what is like a virtual quarter-final, favourites India take on the West Indies might in an ultimate showdown in Kolkata's, Eden Gardens.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IND vs WI Live Streaming, T20 World Cup: In what promises to be a cracker, India take on West Indies in a virtual quarter-final clash. With a spot in the semi-final at stake, it is all to play for and that makes the contest mouthwatering. Both sides have big-hitters and hence it is expected to be a high-scoring contest.
Live Streaming, Ind vs WI: All You Need to Know
When is the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played on March 1.
Advertisement
What time does the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match start?
The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.
Advertisement
Where is the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.
Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match?
The live streaming of the India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match will be available on JioHotstar.
Ind vs WI Squads
India Squad: Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies Squad: Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph, Johnson Charles, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Quentin Sampson
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 1 March 2026 at 07:36 IST