Tilak Varma’s Batting Role Clarified by India Coach for Crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 Tie vs West Indies

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India]: Ahead of his side's match against West Indies, a must-win virtual knockout match for the T20 World Cup semifinal slot, India assistant coach Ryan Ten Doeschate, said that it is not a "foregone conclusion" that Tilak Varma will bat at number six in the line-up after scoring an explosive 16-ball 44* against Zimbabwe following a series of sluggish outings at number three.

Team India will be facing West Indies in a must-win encounter at Kolkata's iconic Eden Gardens venue on Sunday. South Africa has already made it to the semifinals by winning both of their Super Eight clashes so far and will be playing their third against Zimbabwe tomorrow. The winner of the IND-WI clash will get the second spot in the semifinals from Group 1, to play against England at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Ahead of the match, it would be important for the Men in Blue to figure out what their best combination is. Following a struggle-filled run at number three, which yielded Tilak just 107 runs in five innings at a strike rate of just over 118, the left-hander went hammer and tongs right from ball one at number six, scoring three fours and four sixes in his knock. Also, Sanju Samson returned to the set-up, sliding Ishan Kishan down to number three, a position occupied by Tilak. Sanju had a fiery 46-run stand with Abhishek Sharma, scoring a 15-ball 24, laying down the combination for India's match-winning combination for 256/4.

Speaking during the pre-match presser, Doeschate was happy with how well players adapted during the clash against Zimbabwe and the outing against Chennai has increased the number of options India has for their batting.

"We have always spoken about versatility and being able to play different roles and in different circumstances. I thought the other night in Chennai, I was a good example of that. I thought Tilak looked really good at five or six where he came in, in that role for someone who's batted three for the majority of the last 18 months. I thought he did fantastically well. And now we've got options going into this last phase of the tournament against the West Indies. Again, we will have a proper look at the pitch and decide what combination we're going to put out there. But certainly, Sanju coming back after sitting on the side for so long, he looked in good touch. He made some good choices, and he got us out of the blocks quickly. And it was not a scorecard that was dominated by anyone, but everyone chipped in. And that is sort of our modus operandi. We just want guys to focus on partnerships and keep the rate going quickly throughout the innings, and everyone did really well at that the other night," he said.

On if Tilak will be batting at number six against the Windies, Ryan said that it is not a "foregone conclusion" if he bats at five or six.

"Now we do have options. We have seen at work having Sanju at the top of the order. They might play (Roston) Chase, they might play Akea (Hosein), we kind of bank on them playing Chase (an off-spinner, which has troubled India's left-handers). So that is one strategy we have, and we have different entry points for the guys ideally, where they come in. And like I said, I thought Tilak the other night, he looked like a number six, he looked like someone who is really comfortable at a 10 over entry point, and I think that is a massive kudos to him, the way he has adapted his game," he added.

The assistant coach also added that he does not feel Tilak was ever "short on form", but spending time on the sidelines due to an injury for four weeks heading into the tournament led to him taking his time to build himself back, and the match against Zimbabwe was a return back to the "old Tilak".

"He played the situation beautifully, so it is comforting to know that we have a little bit more power down the middle. And like I always say, the link between getting out of the blocks quickly and setting up for the back end is the key to India's success. And it is nice to know that Tilak can perform both roles," he signed off.