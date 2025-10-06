BCCI Selectors Face Scrutiny After Sanju Samson Snubbed From India's ODI Squad For Australia Tour: 'Very Unfair'

India vs Australia: Former cricketer Kris Srikkanth slammed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selectors after Sanju Samson was snubbed from Team India's ODI squad for the upcoming Australia Tour.

Sanju Samson played his last ODI match in 2023 against South Africa, where he played a 108-run knock from 114 balls at a strike rate of 94.73.

Even though the 30-year-old was excluded from India's ODI squad, the BCCI selectors included the experienced keeper-batter in the T20I squad for the five-match series against Australia.

Team India's tour of Australia will commence with a three-match ODI series, with the first match scheduled for October 19 at the Perth Stadium. The second match of the series will be played on October 23 at the Adelaide Oval.

The Sydney Cricket Ground will host the third ODI match of the series between India and Australia on October 25.

BCCI Selectors Slammed After Dropping Sanju Samson From ODI Squad For Australia Tour

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Kris Srikkanth stated that Samson should have been included in the 50-over squad, as he had scored a century in his last ODI match.

The former Indian cricketer also questioned how Dhruv Jurel made it into the squad.

"Again, very unfair. Sanju should have been there, considering he scored a century in his last ODI. So, every day, the reason for change keeps shifting for each individual. One day you make him bat at 5, then another day you make him open. Sometimes you send him at 7 or 8. How did Dhruv Jurel suddenly come in? Sanju may or may not feature in the 11, but he has to be given the first right of refusal," Kris Srikkanth said on his official YouTube channel.

He added that the selectors are making the players confused after making such squad selections. Srikkanth further added that it will cause a dent in the player's confidence.

"By making such selections constantly, they are confusing the players themselves. Even though we aren't sure every day what the selection will be. Suddenly, Yashasvi Jaiswal is there, and then the next minute, he won't be there. By chopping and changing all the time, they'll dent the confidence of the players," he added.

Sanju Samson's Stats In ODIs

Sanju Samson made his ODI debut in 2021 in Colombo against Sri Lanka. After playing his maiden 50-over match for India, the 30-year-old played 16 matches and 14 innings, scoring 510 runs at a strike rate of 99.60 and an average of 56.66. He scored one century and three half-centuries in the ODIs for Team India.