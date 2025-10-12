IND vs WI: Match Officials Impose Heavy Fine On Jayden Seales For Throwing Ball At Yashasvi Jaiswal On Day 1 In Delhi Test

India vs West Indies: Shubman Gill-led Team India have squared off against Roston Chase's West Indies in the second Test match of the series, on October 10, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

India In Control Over West Indies In Delhi Test

India are in full command over the West Indies in the ongoing Delhi Test. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill showcased a stunning performance and propelled India to 518/5 (d) after batting first in the match. Sai Sudharsan also played an 87-run knock from 165 balls during India's first innings.

West Indies were bundled out for 248 in their first inning after Kuldeep Yadav's five-wicket haul. Following this, India asked West Indies to follow on.

At Stumps on Day 3, West Indies stood at 173/2 with John Campbell (87*) and Shai Hope (66*) unbeaten on the crease. Currently, the visitors trail by 97 runs.

ICC Fines Jayden Seales For Incident With Yashasvi Jaiswal

ICC officials, on Sunday, October 13, imposed a heavy fine on the West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct on Day 1 in the Delhi Test.

Jayden Seales has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct.

In a statement, ICC confirmed that Seales was found guilty of breaching Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel. The statement further added, “throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment) at or near a player in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during an International Match.”

Apart from the fine, one demerit point has been added to Seales’ disciplinary record.