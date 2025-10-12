Which Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches Could Feature Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma, Find It Here

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's ODI careers have been the subject of severe scrutiny. Both players have been included in the Australia squad and will take part in the three-match ODI series starting from October 19.

Neither Rohit nor Virat has played any competitive matches since the Champions Trophy 2025. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar made it clear that players need to compete in domestic competitions in order to keep themselves fit. He said at the Australia selection press conference, “I think we made it clear a year, or a couple of years back, now, that whenever players are available, they should be playing domestic cricket. "

There have been reports that both Rohit and Virat will make themselves available for the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India's domestic ODI tournament. Both Rohit and Virat featured in a Ranji Trophy last season, but following their retirement from Test cricket and all the focus will be on the limited over format.

The Australia ODI series will conclude on October 25, while the home ODI series against South Africa will kick start on November 30 and will finish on December 6.

List Of Mumbai's Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches

December 24: Sikkim

December 26: Uttarakhand

December 29: Chhattisgarh

December 31: Goa

January 3: Maharashtra

January 6: Himachal Pradesh

January 8: Punjab

List Of Delhi's Vijay Hazare Trophy Matches

December 24: Andhra

December 26: Gujarat

December 29: Saurashtra

December 31: Odisha

January 3: Services

January 6: Railways

January 8: Haryana.

India's next ODI commitment is scheduled against New Zealand on home soil. The three-match series will start on January 11. So both Virat and rohit will have ample amount of game time in a bid to keep them sharpen ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.