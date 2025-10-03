IND vs WI: Ravindra Jadeja Asserts Authority Over West Indies With Sensational Century, Team India Take Command Over Caribbeans

India vs West Indies: Star India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja slammed his sixth Test hundred during the second day's play at the first Test match against West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, on Friday, October 3.

Ravindra Jadeja Brings Out Trademark Sword Celebration At Ahmedabad Test

In the third delivery of the 126th over, Ravindra Jadeja took a single and completed his century. Jadeja has maintained his excellent form from the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy to the ongoing series against the West Indies.

As usual, the Indian all-rounder did his trademark bat-sword celebration to mark his authority at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

At stumps on Day 2, Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on the crease. He played a 104-run knock from 176 balls at a strike rate of 59.09. The 36-year-old also played hammered 6 fours and 5 sixes on Day 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Ravindra Jadeja made his Test debut in 2012 against England. Jadeja played 85 matches and 128 innings, scoring 3886 runs at an average of 37.73 and a strike rate of 55.23.

Ravindra Jadeja also achieved an elusive milestone on Friday, October 3. Jadeja hammered five sixes to West Indies bowler Jomel Warrican, with which he became the joint second most by an Indian batter against an opposition bowler in a Test innings.

India Take Command Over West Indies At Ahmedabad Test

Recapping the second day's play between India and the West Indies at the Ahmedabad Test, the hosts stamped authority over the Caribbeans with a stunning performance. At stumps on Day 2, India stood at 448/5 and lead by 286 runs with Ravindra Jadeja (104*) and Washington Sundar (9*) staying unbeaten on the crease.