'Have Nothing To Lose': West Indies Skipper Roston Chase Takes Dig At Cricket Experts And Fans Expecting His Side To Lose The IND vs WI Series
West Indies have locked horns with India to play two-match Test series. The first match of the series is being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
Shubman Gill is leading his young Indian team for the first time on home soil in a two-match Test series against Roston Chase's West Indies. India's Test fortunes have been a bit shaky since New Zealand clean swept them 3-0 on their home soil last year. This is also the first time that the Indian Test team is playing a Test match on home soil without the services of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Roston Chase Takes a Dig at West Indies' Critics
West Indies have had problems of their own in the longest format of the game. The Caribbean team is yet to open its account in the ongoing World Test Championship 2027 cycle. Prior to the two-match Test series against India, the Caribbean team had hosted Australia for a three-match Test series, which they lost by 3-0. Roston Chase's side come into the India series with the hopes of opening their account in the current WTC cycle.
Prior to the start of the IND vs WI Test series, Roston Chase took a dig at the critics who have completely written West Indies and their chances of defeating India off. "When you have nothing to lose, you can just go and play freely, because I mean, everybody is expecting us to lose," said the West Indies skipper.
Roston Chase also said that his team was wary of the fact that New Zealand had beaten India 3-0 last year and had used spin meticulously against the home team. The Caribbean skipper added that he and his team have watched the footages from New Zealand's tour to India last year and they have planned a few things for the new-look Indian side.
West Indies' Embarrassing Record on Indian Soil
The last time West Indies had visited India in 2018, they had lost the series by 2-0. This time around they will want to put an end to a 30-year-old streak. West Indies haven't won a Test series on Indian soil since 1994, and this time around they will look to change things around.
Published On: 2 October 2025 at 11:37 IST