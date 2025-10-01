Updated 1 October 2025 at 14:39 IST
Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli In ICC T20I Rankings, Breaks Former India Captain's Record With Career-Best Rating Points
Abhishek Sharma has played 24 T20I games for India and has scored a total of 849 runs. Sharma averages 36.91 in the shortest international format
The Abhishek Sharma juggernaut continues to roll in the shortest format of the game. After India's T20 World Cup triumph last year, India completely changed their template of playing T20 cricket, and Abhishek Sharma has been at the forefront of it. The Indian youngster has delivered consistently and has dominated the opposition every time he has walked out to bat. Sharma also played a pivotal role in India retaining their Asia Cup title.
Abhishek Sharma Goes Past Virat Kohli
Indian youngster Abhishek Sharma has reached a rating of 931 points, which was a result of his half-century that came against Sri Lanka in the semi-final. In the process, Abhishek Sharma went past Virat Kohli's career-best T20I rating points (909). Abhishek Sharma also went past England's Dawid Malan, who achieved best rating of 919 points in 2020.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and England wicketkeeper-batsman Phil Salt is on the second spot with 844 rating points. Tilak Varma, courtesy of his heroics in the summit clash of the Asia Cup, has 819 rating points to his name. Abhishek Sharma had made his international debut last year, but since then he has never looked back and has continued to deliver match-winning performances for the 'men in blue'. The 25-year-old dasher was named Asia Cup's Player of the Tournament for scoring a total of 314 runs at an average of 44.85.
Pathum Nissanka, the Sri Lanka batter, jumped two spots and he is now in the fifth place with a new career-high rating. Nissanka had scored a total of 261 runs at the Asia Cup.
India's Continue To Dominate The T20I Rankings
India are nothing short of an invincible force in T20Is as of now, and their victory in the Asia Cup is a proof of it. After retaining the continental cup, India are currently on the top spot of the ICC T20I rankings. Abhishek Sharma is the number one T20I batter, and Varun Chakaravarthy has successfully held on to his number one spot as a bowler.
