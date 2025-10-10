IND vs WI: Yashasvi Jaiswal's Sensational Hundred Put India In Driver's Seat, Impressive Sai Sudharsan Piles More Misery On West Indies

Yashasvi Jaiswal has put up a commanding display as India finished on a very strong note against the West Indies on day one of the second Test in Delhi on Friday. Jaiswal brought up his 7th Test hundred against a lacklustre West Indies bowling display and has further tightened his grip on that coveted opening slot. The hosts amassed a massive 318 runs at the end of day one.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Puts India In Driver's Seat

Jaiswal looked solid from the very first moment, and not for once did he look sloppy or fatigued at the crease. KL Rahul too had a strong start, but a moment of madness from the India opener saw him leave early for the pavilion. In a very rare display, Rahul tried to step out, trusting the nature of the surface. But Jomel Warrican managed to get some nasty turn off the pitch, and the wicketkeeper just had to dislodge the stumps. Earlier, Rahul hit two consecutive fours to Jayden Seales in the 9th over.

The Shubman Gill-led side got past the 200 run mark at the stroke of the tea with Jaiswal and Sai Sudarshan building patiently at the crease. They stitched together a 193-run partnership before another sharp turner hit his pad and Warrican was in the thick of things again.

Jaiswal brought his hundred with a flick towards the leg side off Khary Pierre and etched his name in the history books. The southpaw looked very comfortable on the off side and played some delightful drives throughout the match. There have been some hints of a turn, and as the match goes on, more footmarks will open new avenues for the spinners.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Broke A Number of Records

Jaiswal also becomes the 2nd fastest Indian to break the 3000 run barrier in Test cricket. He took just 71 innings to bring up another milestone in his brief but successful Test career. Only one Indian player managed to score more Test centuries than Jaiswal before the age of 24 while opening the innings. Jaiswal also equalled former South Africa captain Graeme Smith's record of scoring seven Test hundreds at the age of 23.

