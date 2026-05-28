IND-W vs ENG-W 2026 FREE Live Streaming, 1st T20I: When, Where, How to Watch India Women vs England Women Live Score, TV Telecast, Mobile App Online

IND-W vs ENG-W 2026: Both India and England would look to start the series with a win. There is no doubt that the contest will begin the build-up for both sides to next month’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026. Having got the better of Australia recently in what was a historic series win, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side would like to build on that triumph.

Ind-W vs Eng-W 2026 1st T20I match - All You Need to Know

When will the India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I be played?

The opening T20I of the series is set for Thursday, May 28, 2026.

What’s the venue for the India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I?

The match will be hosted at the County Ground in Chelmsford.

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What time does the India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I start?

Play begins at 11:00 pm IST. The toss is scheduled for 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I in India?

You can catch it live on TV via the Sony Sports network channels.

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Where can I stream India Women vs England Women 2026 1st T20I online in India?

The match will be live streamed on the SonyLiv app and website.

Ind-W vs England-W 2026 1st T20I match Predicted 11

England Women: Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Maia Bouchier, Heather Knight, Freya Kemp, Amy Jones (wk), Dani Gibson, Charlie Dean (c), Sophie Ecclestone, Issy Wong, Lindsey Smith