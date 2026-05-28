Jofra Archer TROLLS PBKS After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's 29-Ball 97 Powers RR to Beat SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator: 'Don't Want...'

SRH vs RR, IPL 2026: Jofra Archer cheekily roasted Punjab Kings after Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs. After the convincing win, Archer admitted that he does not want to get ahead of themselves and suffer the same fate as Shreyas Iyer and Co. For the unversed, the Punjab-based franchise were knocked out of the playoff race after getting their campaign off to a dream start.

'Don't want Punjab's fate'

"Very confident. Every game, every game at a time. I think we are peak, well, I don't want to say peaking, we're going in the right direction at the right time, you know, we don't want what happened to Kings 11 to happen to us, so I think we're on the right path, everyone chipping in every game, and that's the important part," said Archer after the win.

Archer also admitted that more runs Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scores, the more RR have to defend. Sooryavanshi hit a breathtaking 29-ball 97 to power his side to a mammoth 243/8 in 20 overs.

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"It was very exciting, the more runs he scores, the more runs we have to defend. So, you know, he can go on and get 150. So it's good for the bowlers when he gets a lot of runs," added Archer.

Sooryavanshi's whirlwind knock also helped him bag the Player of the Match award. During his knock, he also became the highest-scorer in the ongoing season. In 15 games this season, Sooryavanshi has hit 680 runs at a strike rate of 242.86. This includes a century and four fifties. He is currently the proud owner of the Orange Cap.

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