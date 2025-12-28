Updated 28 December 2025 at 16:39 IST
IND W vs SL W: Deepti Sharma Nears Historic T20I Milestone, Needs One Wicket To Break Megan Schutt's Record
India will play against Sri Lanka in the fourth women's T20I match of the series, on Sunday, December 28.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Harmanpreet Kaur-led India will square off against Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka in the upcoming fourth women's T20I match of the series, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram, on Sunday, December 28.
The Women in Blue have already clinched a series after winning the first three T20I matches against Sri Lanka. Now, the Indian Cricket Team will be aiming to whitewash Sri Lanka in the T20I series. Currently, India lead 3-0 over Sri Lanka in the ongoing five-match T20I series.
Deepti Sharma Needs One Wicket To Script History In Women's T20Is
The upcoming fixture in Thiruvananthapuram is likely to be a special fixture for the India all-rounder Deepti Sharma. The 28-year-old needs just one wicket to etch her name in history. Currently, Deepti needs just one wicket to become the highest wicket-taker in the Women's T20Is.
Earlier in the third T20I match of the series, the Indian all-rounder equalled Megan Schutt's numbers in the chart of 151 wickets. Now, Deepti needs only one wicket to topple Schutt and secure the top spot in the prestigious list.
Deepti Sharma has played 131 T20I matches and 128 innings, picking 151 wickets at an economy rate of 6.09 and a bowling average of 18.73. She has kept 13 maiden overs in the 20-over formats.
On the other hand, Megan Schutt has picked up 151 wickets from 123 T20Is and 122 innings at an economy rate of 6.40 and a bowling average of 17.70.
Deepti Sharma's Numbers In The Ongoing Series Against Sri Lanka
In the ongoing five-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka, Deepti Sharma has played two matches and claimed four wickets at a bowling average of 9.50. Currently, she is the joint-highest wicket-taker of the series, along with her teammate, Renuka Singh Thakur.
In the Women's Premier League, the 28-year-old played 25 matches and took 27 wickets at an economy rate of 8.29 and a bowling average of 29.29.
