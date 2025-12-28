India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IND W vs SL W 4th T20I Match Live In India?

India Women's Cricket team will look to extend their lead when they host Sri Lanka in the 4th T20I match in Thiruvananthapuram. The hosts have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead and haven't faced any major challenge so far.

With the Women's T20 World Cup scheduled to be held next year, the Women In Blue would want adequate practice before the tournament. Vaishnavi Sharma has been impressive after making his debut and the left-arm spinner will be looking forward to sealing his spot in the team.

G Kamalini has been in the mix and has been knocking on the door for a while. With the series already wrapped up, Kamalini might get a chance to showcase her skills in the shortest format..

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I Live Streaming & Telecast Details

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match will be played on Sunday, December 28.

What time will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match get underway?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match will get underway at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match be played?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I will take place at Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match will be live televised in India on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 4th T20I match in India?