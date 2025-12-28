IND W vs SL W: Smriti Mandhana Smashes Record, Becomes Fourth Woman Batter To Register Elusive Landmark

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana scripted history on Sunday, December 287, during the fourth T20I match of the series against Sri Lanka, at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Smriti Mandhana Etches Name In History

Mandhana etched her name in history as she registered an elusive milestone in Women's cricket. The 29-year-old became the fourth woman batter to cross the 10,000 international runs, and the second Indian batter to achieve this milestone.

Mandhana achieved the milestone in the third delivery of the seventh over in the first innings after the Indian opener took a single to achieve the milestone. The 29-year-old also became the fastest to cross 10,000 international runs in women’s cricket. She took only 281 innings to claim the historic landmark.

Advertisement

After Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Charlotte Edwards, Smriti Mandhana became the fourth batter to score 10,000 international runs in women's cricket. Legendary batter and former cricketer Mithali Raj was the first woman cricketer to register the historic milestone. Now, Mandhana became the second Indian woman batter to achieve it.

Advertisement

From the very first moment of the match, Mandhana looked in form. The Indian opener slammed a 35-ball half-century in the fifth delivery of the 12th over. The 29-year-old smashed a four towards mid-off to cross the 50-run mark in the game.

Mandhana's knock came to an end in the first delivery of the 17th over against Malsha Shehani. She played an 80-run knock from 48 balls at a strike rate of 166.67. The left-handed batter slammed 11 fours and 3 sixes.

Smriti Mandhana's Illustrious Numbers In International Cricket

Smriti Mandhana made her T20I debut in 2013 against Bangladesh in Vadodara. Since then, the 29-year-old has featured in 157 matches, batting in 151 innings to accumulate 4,102 runs. She averages 29.94 with a strike rate of 124.23, registering one century and 32 half-centuries in the shortest format for India.

Her Test career began in 2014 against England. Across seven matches and 12 innings, Mandhana has scored 629 runs at an impressive average of 57.18 and a strike rate of 63.72. In red-ball cricket, she has notched up two centuries and three fifties for the national side.