No Debut For G Kamalini! India-W Name Two Changes In Playing XI As Sri Lanka-W Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First In Trivandrum
India Women made two changes as Harleen Deol and Arundhati Reddy return; Jemimah is unwell, Kranti rested. Sri Lanka won the toss, chose to bowl, bringing in Kawya and Rashmika to their XI.
India Women's captain Harmanpreet Kaur has made two changes in the squad, with Harleen Deol and Arundhati Reddy returning to the squad. Jemimah Rogrigues misses out due to being unwell, while Kranti Goud has been rested.
Sri Lanka has finally won the toss in the T20I bilaterals, and captain Chamari Athapaththu has opted to bowl first. The visiting side also made two changes. Kawya and Rashmika have been called into the squad.
