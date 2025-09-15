Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Updated 15 September 2025 at 21:32 IST

India A vs Australia A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st Unofficial Test Match Live In India?

India A will play against Australia A in the first unofficial Test match from Tuesday, September 16.

Reported by: Aniket Datta
India's Shreyas Iyer, after winning against Bangladesh in 2022
India's Shreyas Iyer, after winning against Bangladesh in 2022 | Image: ANI
India A vs Australia A: India A will lock horns with Australia A in the first Unofficial Test match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, from Tuesday, September 16.

The match between India A and Australia is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM IST.

India A have quality players in the squad, Shreyas Iyer will be leading them in the upcoming two-match unofficial Test series. Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also been included in the India A squad. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed will be leading India A's bowling attack.

On the other hand, Jack Edwards has been named the skipper of the Australia A squad in the upcoming unofficial Test series. Australia A also have big names in the squad like Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Cooper Connolly, and Xavier Bartlett.

The second unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A will kick off from Tuesday, September 23.

India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming & Live TV Details

When will the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match be played?

The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will be played on Tuesday, September 16.

What time will the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match get underway?

The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match be played?

The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match in India?

The live TV telecast of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the live streaming of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match in India?

The live streaming of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.

Published By : Aniket Datta

Published On: 15 September 2025 at 21:32 IST

