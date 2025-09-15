Updated 15 September 2025 at 21:32 IST
India A vs Australia A Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 1st Unofficial Test Match Live In India?
India A will play against Australia A in the first unofficial Test match from Tuesday, September 16.
- Cricket
India A vs Australia A: India A will lock horns with Australia A in the first Unofficial Test match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, from Tuesday, September 16.
The match between India A and Australia is scheduled to kick off at 9:30 AM IST.
India A have quality players in the squad, Shreyas Iyer will be leading them in the upcoming two-match unofficial Test series. Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Nitish Kumar Reddy have also been included in the India A squad. Meanwhile, Prasidh Krishna and Khaleel Ahmed will be leading India A's bowling attack.
On the other hand, Jack Edwards has been named the skipper of the Australia A squad in the upcoming unofficial Test series. Australia A also have big names in the squad like Sam Konstas, Nathan McSweeney, Cooper Connolly, and Xavier Bartlett.
The second unofficial Test match between India A and Australia A will kick off from Tuesday, September 23.
India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test Live Streaming & Live TV Details
When will the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match be played?
The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will be played on Tuesday, September 16.
What time will the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match get underway?
The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will get underway at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match be played?
The India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will take place at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Where can you watch the live TV telecast of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match in India?
The live TV telecast of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match in India?
The live streaming of the India A vs Australia A, 1st Unofficial Test match will be available on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 15 September 2025 at 21:32 IST