India A vs USA Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup Warm Up Match In India?

India A will take on the USA in the second T20 World Cup warm-up match at DY Patil Stadium on Monday. The T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka this time around.

India A Squad For T20 World cup Warm Up Matches

Ayush Badoni (c), Naman Dhir, Ashutosh Sharma, Priyansh Arya, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Manav Suthar, Ashok Sharma, Urvil Patel (wk), Gurjapneet Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Ravi Bishnoi, Khaleel Ahmed, Mayank Yadav.

India A vs USA T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Streaming

When will the India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India A and the USA will be played on February 2.

What time will the India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

The first T20I match between India A and the USA is scheduled to start at 5 PM IST.

Where will the India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The live telecast of the T20 World Cup warm-up matches will be available on Star Sports Network. But this match will not have a live telecast.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India A vs USA T20 World Cup warm-up match?