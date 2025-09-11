India All-Rounder Washington Sundar To Represent Hampshire In Last Two Matches Of The County Championship

India all-rounder Washington Sundar celebrates after scoring century against England at the Old Trafford Test | Image: ANI

Star India all-rounder Washington Sundar, on Thursday, September 11, joined Hampshire for the final two games at the County Championship.

It will help Washington Sundar to prepare for the upcoming home series against West Indies and South Africa. India will play the West Indies in a two-match Test series, starting from October 2nd.

Later in November, India will take on South Africa in a two-match Test series.

Hampshire Cricket Confirm The Signing Of Washington Sundar

Earlier on Thursday, September 11, Hampshire Cricket announced the signing of Washington Sundar, saying that the Indian will play only the final two rounds of the County Championship.

"Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar will join Hampshire for the final two rounds of the Rothesay County Championship. The Rose and Crown face Somerset at the Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, from 15-18 September, with reigning champions Surrey visiting Utilita Bowl from 24-27 September," Hampshire Cricket stated in a statement.

Washington Sundar will make his debut for Hampshire Cricket on September 15 during their encounter against Somerset. Sundar's second fixture at the County Championship will be against Surrey on September 24.

The 25-year-old recently played at the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025 against England, where he scored 284 runs from eight innings at a strike rate of 48.38 and an average of 47.33. Sundar also picked seven wickets from six innings at an economy rate of 3.64.

Washington Sundar's Stats In Red-Ball Cricket

Washington Sundar made his Test debut in January 2021 against Australia. After making his debut, Sundar played 13 Tests and 22 innings, picking 32 wickets at an economy rate of 3.37 and a bowling average of 28.46. The youngster also scored 752 runs from 24 innings at an average of 44.23 and a strike rate of 46.79.