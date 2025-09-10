Desert Storm In Dubai! Kuldeep Yadav's Four-Wicket Haul Steers India To Commanding Nine-Wicket Victory Over UAE At Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India clinched a dominating nine-wicket victory over Muhammad Waseem's United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, on Wednesday, September 10.

The Men in Blue started their campaign at the Asia Cup 2025 with a statement win. The match did not even last for two hours. It was Kuldeep Yadav's four-fer and Shivam Dube's three-wicket haul that helped India create a desert storm in Dubai on September 10.

Indian Bowling Attack Bamboozled UAE In First Inning

Before the game started, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to send the UAE to bat first against India in Dubai.

UAE's 26-run opening partnership looked promising and had the potential to give the hosts a good start in the game, but then Kuldeep Yadav came into action, turning the whole picture of the game.

The UAE batters failed to perform against the Indian bowling attack. All-rounder Shivam Dube also bagged three wickets in the first inning.

UAE were 47 for 3 till the ninth over, but later lost seven wickets for just 10 runs. It was a sheer dominance from the Indian bowling attack.

Before the game started, many cricket pundits predicted that the Indian spinner wouldn't be making it into the Playing XI. However, Kuldeep Yadav won the Indian cricket fans' hearts with his magnificent performance.

In his 2.1-over spell, Kuldeep Yadav picked four wickets, giving just seven runs at an economy rate of 3.20. Shivam Dube also bagged three wickets in his two-over spell and gave just four runs, at an economy rate of 2.00.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, and Varun Chakaravarthy took just one wicket each in their respective spells.

It was Kuldeep Yadav who ended UAE's innings in the 13.1 over, after he dismissed Haider Ali. The Indian spinner also became the second bowler, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar, with the best bowling figures in Asia Cup T20Is.

UAE's 57 against India was also their lowest T20I totals.

India Chase 58-Run Target In 4.3 Overs

During the run chase, Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill gave India a brilliant start. Abhishek hammered a six and a four in the first two balls of the second innings. It took India just five overs to chase down the target.

The Men in Blue were unlucky to lose a wicket in the fourth over, as Junaid Siddique removed Abhishek Sharma for 30 runs. Suryakumar Yadav replaced Abhishek on the crease, making it easier for India to chase down the target.